Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,535.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $55,754,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,819,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.18.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $187.83 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.