TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.24. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 181,893 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CLSA lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.