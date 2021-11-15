Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $15.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $23.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,969,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,428,000 after buying an additional 462,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after buying an additional 126,968 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

TRGP traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

