Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TTCM stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. 32,084,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,937,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Tautachrome has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Tautachrome

Tautachrome, Inc is an Internet technology development company. It develops KlickZie platform, which turns smartphones into trustable imagers and serves as first imagery-based social portal network. The Company’s ArKnet platform provides virtual interfacing for consumer purchases from providers in the global household goods and services marketplace.

