TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,509,220,000 after buying an additional 276,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after buying an additional 3,132,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after buying an additional 775,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after buying an additional 1,459,233 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Shares of TRP opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

