TD Securities Boosts Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$14.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.59.

FRHLF opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

