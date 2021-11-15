TD Securities Boosts Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$26.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNS. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.63.

Shares of UNS traded up C$1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$22.10. 383,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.34. The company has a market cap of C$936.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$22.35.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

