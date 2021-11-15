TD Securities Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of TSE APR.UN traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.72. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$10.49 and a 12-month high of C$13.65. The firm has a market cap of C$519.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.