TD Securities Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$39.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.56.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$37.35 on Friday. CAE has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.61. The firm has a market cap of C$11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

