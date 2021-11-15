TD Securities Trims LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Target Price to C$36.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSIXF remained flat at $$25.99 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 433. LifeWorks has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

LifeWorks Company Profile

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

