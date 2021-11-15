Team (NYSE:TISI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of TISI opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. Team has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

