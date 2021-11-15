Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Tecnoglass worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

TGLS opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

