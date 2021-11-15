Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.