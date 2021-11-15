Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIIAY. HSBC downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

