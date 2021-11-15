Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Equities analysts predict that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,266,789.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telos in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

