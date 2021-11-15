Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Price Target to $11.00

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENJY opened at $7.92 on Friday. Enjoy Technology has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.