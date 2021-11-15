Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Price Target to $11.00

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ENJY opened at $7.92 on Friday. Enjoy Technology has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.11.
Enjoy Technology Company Profile
Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc
See Also: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.