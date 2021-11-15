Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

TPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempest Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,536. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 10.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

