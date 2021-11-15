Tendies 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $79,462.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $265,484.15 and $79,462.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.66 or 0.00221586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00086705 BTC.

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

