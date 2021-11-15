Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 2.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,298,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,311,248. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $35.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $998.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,769,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $404.09 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $884.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

