TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.57

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.57 and last traded at $111.89, with a volume of 1603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

