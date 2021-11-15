The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells $908,859.20 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ANDE stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,580. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 313,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

