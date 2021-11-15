The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.14. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

