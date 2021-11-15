The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CEO Christopher Pappas Sells 300,000 Shares

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $33.80 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.02.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 249,330 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after purchasing an additional 935,649 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.