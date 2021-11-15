The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 243,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 361,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $2,722,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE KO opened at $56.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

