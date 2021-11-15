The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 467.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 540,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 563,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.