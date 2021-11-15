The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 467.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 540,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 563,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.