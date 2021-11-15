The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,950 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,963.42 ($117.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £138.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,794.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,443.10.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

