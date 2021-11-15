The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 6,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $603,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $404.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.99 and its 200-day moving average is $386.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.41 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.