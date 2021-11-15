The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $373.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.41%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.06.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.