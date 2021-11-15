The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Head to Head Contrast

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Liberty Braves Group and Singapore Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -11.98% -0.31% -0.13% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Singapore Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million 0.16 -$1.42 billion ($0.78) -37.63 Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.77 $405.70 million N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats The Liberty Braves Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

