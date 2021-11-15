The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce $216.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.90 million. Macerich posted sales of $194.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $831.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $837.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $844.00 million, with estimates ranging from $807.70 million to $880.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.61.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Macerich by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,985. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. Macerich has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.