The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Trimmed by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $203.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.