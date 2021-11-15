The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $146.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $355.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,815 shares of company stock valued at $54,834,650 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.