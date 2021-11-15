The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $236,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.51 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,518.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,555,122. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

