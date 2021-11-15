Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,418,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after purchasing an additional 256,289 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 117,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $618.62 million, a PE ratio of 92.80 and a beta of 1.50. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

