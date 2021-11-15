Thomasville National Bank Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.50 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

