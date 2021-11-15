Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Thomson Reuters has a payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $119.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $78.04 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

