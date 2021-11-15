Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.
Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Thomson Reuters has a payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.
Thomson Reuters stock opened at $119.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $78.04 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.