Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.07 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $142.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.