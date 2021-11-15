Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Netflix were worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

NFLX stock opened at $682.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $302.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $627.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.47. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $475.84 and a one year high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

