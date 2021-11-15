Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,055,000 after acquiring an additional 116,254 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.18.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $187.83 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

