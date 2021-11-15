Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,573 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,982,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

