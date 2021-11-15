Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 17,776 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,776 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $16,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $201,889,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.48.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $215.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

