Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 47,402 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,402 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Chewy worth $17,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $76.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,845.50 and a beta of 0.37. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

