Timothy C. Hannan Sells 4,181 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

eHealth stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 782,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,238. The company has a market capitalization of $724.88 million, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in eHealth by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

