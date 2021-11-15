Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in October

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
TNMCF remained flat at $$0.51 during trading hours on Monday. 9,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. Titan Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.99.
Titan Mining Company Profile
