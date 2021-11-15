Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in October

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

TNMCF remained flat at $$0.51 during trading hours on Monday. 9,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. Titan Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

