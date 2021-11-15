Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Down 11.3%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI)’s share price fell 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 179,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 61,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Titan Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.