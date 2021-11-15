Tornado Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $10.07 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $56.40 or 0.00087514 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $62.03 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00074643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00096207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,811.04 or 1.00557926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,622.22 or 0.07171632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

