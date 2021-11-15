TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.
TPIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.
TPIC stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $877.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
