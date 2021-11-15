TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

TPIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

TPIC stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $877.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

