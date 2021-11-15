Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Sells $135,570.00 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $98.80 on Monday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after buying an additional 163,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.