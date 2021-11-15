TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,977 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 210,102 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:THS opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

