TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

THS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.26. 1,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,695. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

